Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock Holdings Increased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 962.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,007 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Syneos Health by 1,030.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Syneos Health news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,179 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $95,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $512,168,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,350,309 shares of company stock worth $515,935,840 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $91.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $93.12.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.10.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

