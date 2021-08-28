Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synchronoss provides essential mobile solutions for Service Providers and Enterprise through proven and scalable software solutions and platforms. Ours is a powerful, secure, and frictionless new approach to modern mobility, one that simplifies the creation and management of customer and employee experiences associated with identity, cloud, messaging, applied analytics, and secure mobility. This approach enables clients to transform their businesses by creating growth, profitability and competitive advantage. Synchronoss has one of the largest, most comprehensive technology platforms in production, widely used by the largest service providers located around the world. Synchronoss’ industry-leading customers include tier 1 service providers such as AT&T Inc., Verizon Wireless and Vodafone; tier 1 cable operators/MSOs such as Cablevision, Charter Communications, Comcast, and Time Warner Cable; leaders in Secure Enterprise such as Goldman Sachs; and large OEMs such as Apple, Microsoft, and Samsung. “

SNCR has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $2.58 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $227.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.92.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $58,449.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,550 shares in the company, valued at $901,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 100.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 167,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 83,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 18.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

