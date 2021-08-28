Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €109.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €109.00 ($128.24) target price by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SY1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €116.93 ($137.57).

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €120.65 ($141.94) on Thursday. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €121.76.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

