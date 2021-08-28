Switch (NYSE:SWCH) PT Raised to $28.00

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SWCH. Raymond James raised Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 110.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Switch has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 19,222 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $405,584.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 402,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,496,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 244,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $5,232,240.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 587,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,585,975.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,269,805 shares of company stock worth $26,952,526. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Switch by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Switch during the first quarter valued at $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Switch during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Switch during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

