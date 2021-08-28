Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Shares Acquired by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,478,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,291 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 10.31% of Surface Oncology worth $33,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SURF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 2,469.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 494,073 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 196.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 332,410 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 39.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 579,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 163,582 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 150.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 163,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 98,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

In other news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $1,798,008.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Surface Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SURF opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $284.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes two wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388); a clinical-stage collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930); and two preclinical programs, each focused primarily on activating natural killer or depleting regulatory T cells.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SURF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF).

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.