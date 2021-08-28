Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,005 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.93. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.77.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

