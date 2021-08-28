Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,593 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 761.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 2.11. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $375,358.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,339,633.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie A. Dach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $446,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,797 shares of company stock valued at $9,192,052 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RUN. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

