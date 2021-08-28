SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $352.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will post $352.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $364.20 million and the lowest is $344.50 million. SunPower reported sales of $274.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 39.28%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

SPWR opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.86. SunPower has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.11.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,203,000 after acquiring an additional 97,128 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 77,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 49,511 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 444.5% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 54,597 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

