Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $11.33 Million in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 342,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,333,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

ONEM stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 1.29. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. 1Life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $186,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $65,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,112 shares of company stock valued at $325,276. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

1Life Healthcare Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM).

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.