Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $13.67 Million Holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 185,485 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.66% of Raven Industries worth $13,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RAVN. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Raven Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 1,474.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

RAVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CJS Securities cut shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Raven Industries stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.97. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 87.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

