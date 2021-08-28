Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,073,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,809 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $9,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 207,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 4.4% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 51,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 24.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 76,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at $93,000. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

PSEC opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.95. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.28.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 142.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

