Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Stock Position Raised by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,359 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,448 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 34,606 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 181,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,766 shares in the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

