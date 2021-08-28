Südzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €18.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Südzucker (ETR:SZU) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of Südzucker in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €15.60 ($18.35) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €14.97 ($17.61).

Shares of ETR:SZU opened at €14.30 ($16.82) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €13.12. Südzucker has a 52 week low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 52 week high of €17.76 ($20.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.78.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

