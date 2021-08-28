Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.60.

