Strategy Asset Managers LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,532 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,631 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 420,051 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $68,264,000 after buying an additional 32,679 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,282 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,048 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PXD opened at $151.67 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.70. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 112.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

