Strategy Asset Managers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $70.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

