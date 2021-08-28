Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $230,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $7.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $419.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,174,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,435. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $420.73. The company has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.