Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.85 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

DVY traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.24. The company had a trading volume of 460,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,222. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $124.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.76.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

