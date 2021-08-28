Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Audacy Call Options (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 7,440 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,112% compared to the typical daily volume of 614 call options.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 200,000 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Field acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,292,500. Corporate insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Audacy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AUD opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Audacy has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67. The company has a market cap of $507.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.82.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Audacy had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Audacy will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AUD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Audacy in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

