Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $67.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Separately, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.82.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stewart Information Services (STC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.