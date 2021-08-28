Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

Separately, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating for the company.

STC opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. Stewart Information Services has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $64.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,875,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 724,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,672,000 after acquiring an additional 335,866 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,727,000 after acquiring an additional 178,530 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 304,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,864,000 after acquiring an additional 155,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,309,000 after acquiring an additional 141,754 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

