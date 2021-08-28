Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Trading Down 3.2%

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.23 and last traded at $40.23. 1,435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 629,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.56.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHOO. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.11.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,446,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,754,000 after purchasing an additional 447,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $354,306,000 after purchasing an additional 57,392 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 3.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,157,000 after purchasing an additional 149,956 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,110,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,900,000 after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Steven Madden by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,595,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,563,000 after purchasing an additional 47,822 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

