Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

SCM stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 61.55% and a return on equity of 8.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 15.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 12.5% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

