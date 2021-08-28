Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $15.25 Per Share

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $15.25 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.18.

Shares of STLD opened at $70.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.50. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $28.31 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,905,000 after purchasing an additional 711,503 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 71,889 shares during the period. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

