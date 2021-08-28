StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the July 29th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of GASS stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67. StealthGas has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $107.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.58.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.17. StealthGas had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 6.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that StealthGas will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 352,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 72,404 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

