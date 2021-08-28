StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the July 29th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of GASS stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67. StealthGas has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $107.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.58.
StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.17. StealthGas had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 6.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that StealthGas will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
StealthGas Company Profile
StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.
