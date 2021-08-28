Standard Protocol (STND) One Day Volume Hits $316,008.00

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $6.36 million and $316,008.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00053100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00132587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00151419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,899.58 or 0.99919646 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.41 or 0.06651990 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.69 or 0.00996521 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 88.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

