Stafi (FIS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $41.71 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Stafi has a market cap of $26.52 million and approximately $41.71 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stafi has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Stafi coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.36 or 0.00004846 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

