Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will announce $4.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.96 billion. Square posted sales of $3.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full year sales of $18.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.34 billion to $20.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $21.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.63 billion to $28.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.85.

SQ traded up $5.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.01. 4,646,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,711,373. The stock has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a PE ratio of 235.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.41. Square has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.53.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total value of $45,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 693,812 shares of company stock worth $169,490,464. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

