SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 235,228 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,931 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $23,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 361.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPSC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.29.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $134.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.38 and a beta of 0.90. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $134.82.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

