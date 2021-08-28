Spectrum Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $194.88 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $116.07 and a 52-week high of $194.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.19.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

