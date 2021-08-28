SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 507,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,841 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $19,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of GWX stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.67. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $40.07.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

