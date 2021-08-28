SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 529,827 shares.The stock last traded at $39.51 and had previously closed at $39.70.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 100.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 189,260 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

