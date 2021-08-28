SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Management Inc.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 2.9% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $1,644,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,036,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,821,097. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.68. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $186.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

