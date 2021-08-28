South Street Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

South Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. The Allstate comprises approximately 2.8% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $15,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in The Allstate by 97.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 206,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,987,000 after buying an additional 101,860 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in The Allstate by 17.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in The Allstate by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $24,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $137.51. 1,067,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,312. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 22.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Citigroup lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

