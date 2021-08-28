South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SJI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.37. 591,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,648. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.02%.

SJI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.