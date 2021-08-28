Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) Short Interest Update

Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SPHS remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 41,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,781. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01. Sophiris Bio has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07.
Sophiris Bio Company Profile
Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for Sophiris Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sophiris Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.