Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) Short Interest Update

Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SPHS remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 41,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,781. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01. Sophiris Bio has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

Sophiris Bio Company Profile

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302 (topsalysin), which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

