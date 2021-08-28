Sophia Haliotis Sells 2,428 Shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) SVP Sophia Haliotis sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $42,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of CARV stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. Carver Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.
Carver Bancorp Company Profile
Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.
