Sophia Haliotis Sells 2,428 Shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) SVP Sophia Haliotis sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $42,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CARV stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. Carver Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

