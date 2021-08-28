Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SONO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $40.95 on Thursday. Sonos has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.89.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Sonos will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $2,263,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,167,173.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,830 shares of company stock valued at $10,601,262 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sonos by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after purchasing an additional 121,233 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 44.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at $2,859,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sonos in the 1st quarter worth $506,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

