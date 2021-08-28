Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 213 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,492,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,228,008,000 after buying an additional 7,476,405 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,581,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,717,000 after buying an additional 3,112,542 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $103,328,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,779,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,452,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,528,000 after buying an additional 1,085,743 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $69.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,228,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,954. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.38. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $49.17 and a one year high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

