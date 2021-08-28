Sonata Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 46,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.66. The company had a trading volume of 299,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,423. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $106.13 and a 12-month high of $180.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.