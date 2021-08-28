Sonata Capital Group Inc. Buys 275 Shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 235,876.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 129,732 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,455,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $960,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 18,754 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period.

Shares of FIVG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.70. 68,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,308. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.84.

