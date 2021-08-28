Sonata Capital Group Inc. Acquires 425 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

MUB stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.21. 642,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,784. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.91 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

