Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

STWRY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Software Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of STWRY stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

