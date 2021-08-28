So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

SY opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.81. So-Young International has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -556.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of So-Young International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of So-Young International by 18,951.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of So-Young International by 9.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 64,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of So-Young International by 51.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 223,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

