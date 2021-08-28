Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.83.

Shares of SNN opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.18.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,622.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

