Smartshare (SSP) Achieves Market Cap of $754,247.92

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $754,247.92 and approximately $9,575.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00026478 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00080472 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

