Slate Office REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

SOT.UN stock opened at C$5.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.59, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.38. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of C$3.40 and a twelve month high of C$5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$368.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82.

SOT.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cormark lifted their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Slate Office REIT to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Slate Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.54.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

