Simmons Bank Sells 5,192 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,793 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $727,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Intel by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.8% in the first quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 8,250 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.6% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 143,821 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,205,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $836,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

INTC traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $53.89. The company had a trading volume of 16,524,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,030,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.71. The firm has a market cap of $218.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.