Simmons Bank Lowers Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Simmons Bank cut its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of IYW stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,148. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.34. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $70.31 and a 52 week high of $107.79.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

