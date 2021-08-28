Simmons Bank Boosts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Simmons Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $25,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 32,335 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,193,000 after acquiring an additional 429,492 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,954,000.

IJR stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.20. 3,440,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,254,209. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.41. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

